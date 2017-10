× FBCSO: Possible home invasion in Katy, Griffin Elementary placed on lockdown

KATY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible home invasion in the 25000 block of Finchgrove around 3 p.m.

Griffin Elementary was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution while police searched the area. A helicopter and K-9 unit were also involved in the search.

Possible home invasion 25000 Finchgrove. @katyisd has placed Griffin Elem on lockdown while we search the area. Helo and K9 in area. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 26, 2017

The lockdown was removed at 3:30 p.m. No information has been given on the home invasion at this time.