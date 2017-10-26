More than $2 million in crystal meth found during traffic stop in Richmond, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas — Several pounds of methamphetamine with a potential street value of more than $2 million were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday in the Richmond area, The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Maria D. Carbajal-Ponce, 47, and Carlos Gallegos, 33, have been arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Carbajal-Ponce is from Chicago, and Gallegos is a Dallas resident.

The drug, which weighed in at approximately 56 pounds, was found inside a Chevy Malibu after the suspects were stopped for an alleged traffic violation on U.S. 59 North near Williams Way Boulevard, deputies said.

During a roadside investigation, the sheriff’s office said an interdiction detective and his K-9 partner found crystal methamphetamine in a box stored in the trunk of the vehicle.

Both suspects have been booked at the Fort Bend County Jail.