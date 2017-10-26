× Multiple injuries after 18-wheeler crashes into restaurant in Fort Bend County, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning after his truck crashed into a restaurant along State Highway 99 near Richmond.

The truck was going southbound on the highway when it went off road and into the side of the Shogun Japanese Grill, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. The damage also extended to a neighboring nail salon.

Investigators believe the driver had a medical issue while driving, causing him to crash into the restaurant.

At least three additional people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hazmat crews are on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Update: 3 transported with minor injuries from crash on SH 99. Driver of 18-wheeler also transported in critical condition. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 26, 2017

Fortunate they were not open for lunch. Opens at 1100. Shogun Restaurant pic.twitter.com/FIlBoKK64M — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) October 26, 2017

Nail salon next door to restaurant also damaged when truck came through the wall. pic.twitter.com/JKv8RjWiXJ — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) October 26, 2017