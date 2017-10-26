Multiple injuries after 18-wheeler crashes into restaurant in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning after his truck crashed into a restaurant along State Highway 99 near Richmond.
The truck was going southbound on the highway when it went off road and into the side of the Shogun Japanese Grill, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. The damage also extended to a neighboring nail salon.
Investigators believe the driver had a medical issue while driving, causing him to crash into the restaurant.
At least three additional people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Hazmat crews are on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.