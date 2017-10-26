Simon Says: Stop the Bragging! Here Are Things Better Left Unsaid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Chris Rock has this great bit. It’s about how people say things, they really don’t need to. I love the part where he talks about a guy bragging because he pays child support.

“I take care of my kids,” the hypothetical man says.

Rock always deadpans, “You’re supposed to!” bringing the house down, not just because it's funny. Because it's true!

Have you noticed, we are living in a time when so many of us say things we just don’t have to.

It starts with the “Bragger In-Chief".

President Trump likes to say he is “a smart person” to a big crowd. Do you really think Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking felt the need to say that to a group?

Yes, he "Trumps" a lot of us with the bragging. (I get it, that’s why some of you voted for him.) But c’mon, none of us needs to hear you have the “best words”, “best people”, and “greatest steaks”.

“The Greatest” worked for Muhammed Ali. That’s it. No one else should get to use that. It didn’t work out well for the circus, did it?

So here we are, and as a public service, I give you things I’ve heard recently you might want to keep to yourself.

Things like:

I’m not a racist

I respect women

I’m a good listener

I’m the best parent

I pay my taxes

I have black friends

I’m a good tipper

I don’t mean to offend you, but…

Don’t take this personally, but...

Chances are you offended them, and very personally!

Please bite your tongue before you brag. We may all benefit. Because you know the saying, actions do speak louder than words.

But if you can’t stop the urge to tout yourself, don’t say it out loud, just become a brag whisperer.

You’ll feel good about yourself, and so will the rest of us.