× Texans JJ Watt announce partnership with four non profits to allocate Hurricane Harvey relief funds

HOUSTON— Texans Defensive End JJ Watt announced via Facebook Thursday that he will be partnering with four non profits to help him with his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Watt raised over $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey back in September after reaching out to fans on Twitter.

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Watts will be using SBP to help rebuild homes, Save the children to help with child care centers and afterschool programs, Feeding America to aid with food distribution and Americare for all of the victim’s medical needs.

“I’m very excited to share with you the plan and what we’ve been working on We are going to rebuild homes, were going to restore child care centers and afterschool programs, were going to provide food for those who need food and were going to provide professional medical services both physical and mental health for those affected by the Hurricane,” Watt said.