WATCH: Two wanted suspects stuff bag with stolen clothes at Galleria Mall, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has identified two suspects caught on surveillance video shoplifting several items from a store inside the Galleria Mall. Both suspects remain on the run from authorities.

Footage from the alleged theft, which happened at 10:15 a.m. May 31, has been posted to the HPD YouTube channel.

Investigators said felony theft charges were filed Monday against Wesley Daniels Jr, 51, and Jermarcus Jerome Singleton, 42.

HPD said both suspects identify as transgender women.

The police department has released mugshots of the suspects with and without makeup and wigs from a previous arrest.

The video shows the suspects selecting multiple clothing items off a clothes rack and placing them in a large Dillard’s bag. They then exited the store without paying for the merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.