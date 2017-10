Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—It's national greasy food day and what better way to commemorate the holiday than at a ball park.

Astros fans will be privy to some great eats and hopefully an even greater game on Friday for game 3 of the World Series.

"The fans want a great product on the field they want a great product off the field too," said Minute Maid Park Executive Chef Dominic Soucie.

Check out the video to see what Minute Maid Park has to offer.