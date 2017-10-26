‘You’re Going to Jail Now;’ Video Shows Dodgers Fan Jumping Into Astros Bullpen During World Series Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES—The Houston Astros and Dodger Stadium security reacted quickly after a fan climbed over a fence and into the Astros bullpen during game two of the 2017 World Series Wednesday night.

Video of the incident, recorded by Hershel Cohen, shows a man looking over the bullpen fence as a fan, who is not in the picture, is heard yelling, “You’ll pay for this … Get the f*** out of here then.”

The man, who was wearing a Dodgers hat and jersey, then climbs over the fence and drops down into the Astros bullpen.

He was immediately grabbed by two men, one of whom appears to be an Astros player or coach.

The majority of players didn’t initially notice the incident as they were busy rushing toward the fence to see the results of a play taking place on the field.

Two stadium security guards quickly climbed over the fence after the man and were then joined by a third security guard in the bullpen as the fan was being taken to the ground.

The rest of the Astros in the bullpen then began to gather around as the man was taken into custody.

It’s not clear why the man decided to jump into the bullpen or what he planned to do if he wasn’t immediately detained.

As the fan was being taken into custody, another person can be heard on the video saying, “You’re going to jail now.”

The man in the video, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police or security officer and for field intrusion, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said.

Houston ended up winning the game 7 to 6 in 11 innings.

Original tweet below. Warning: Graphic language.