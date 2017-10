Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros teamed up to help end hunger by volunteering at the Houston Food Bank on Friday morning.

The event was held in the spirit of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente's humanitarian legacy. Astros Legend Jose Cruz and Clemente's widow, Vera Clemente, the was on site to package and shelf stable meals for rural communities in the Greater Houston area.

Before Game Three of the World Series, the winner of the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award will be announced.