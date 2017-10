× Astros win Game 3 of World Series, 5-3 over Dodgers

HOUSTON – A packed crowd saw the Astros score four runs in the second inning to jump out quickly against pitcher Yu Darvish and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They would go on to add another run in the fifth inning. They go on to win 5-4 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Lance McCullers picked up the win for the Astros. Brad Peacock got the save.

Game three will be Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.