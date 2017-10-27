WATCH LIVE: Bishop James Dixon and NAACP respond to Bob McNair statement

HOUSTON—The Houston NAACP, elected officials and community leaders held a press conference Friday in respond to comments made by Houston Texans owner Robert ‘Bob’ McNair.

“I regret that I used that expression. I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it,” McNair said.

According to ESPN The Magazine, McNair made the “inmates” statement after other owners in an Oct. 18 meeting discussed business concerns surrounding the anthem protests.

The NAACP says that it is necessary for McNair to understand the severity of his statement and how his words are revelatory of the deep racial discord that persist in our society.