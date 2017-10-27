× City of Houston reinforces Office of Emergency Management, activates Emergency Operations Center for World Series

HOUSTON—The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate a Joint Information Center (JIC) to serve as the central clearinghouse for information related to the World Series. The city will also reinforce the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

This will be the first time the EOC has been activated since Hurricane Harvey.

The EOC will be located at the Houston Emergency Center in north Houston and will be staffed by representatives from public safety and transportation agencies, including:

Houston Police Department

Houston Fire Department

Houston Public Works and Engineering

Houston Information Technology Services

METRO Houston

Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Federal Law Enforcement Agencies

National Weather Service

CenterPoint Energy

Houstonians and visitors can find up to date information through the City of Houston social media sites. You can also sign up for AlertHouston, the City’s emergency notification system to receive updates on traffic impacts around Minute Maid Park.

Twitter: @HoustonTX

Facebook: /houstonmayor

Instagram: @Houston

houstonemergency.org/alerts.