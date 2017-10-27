City of Houston reinforces Office of Emergency Management, activates Emergency Operations Center for World Series
HOUSTON—The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate a Joint Information Center (JIC) to serve as the central clearinghouse for information related to the World Series. The city will also reinforce the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
This will be the first time the EOC has been activated since Hurricane Harvey.
The EOC will be located at the Houston Emergency Center in north Houston and will be staffed by representatives from public safety and transportation agencies, including:
- Houston Police Department
- Houston Fire Department
- Houston Public Works and Engineering
- Houston Information Technology Services
- METRO Houston
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC)
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Federal Law Enforcement Agencies
- National Weather Service
- CenterPoint Energy
Houstonians and visitors can find up to date information through the City of Houston social media sites. You can also sign up for AlertHouston, the City’s emergency notification system to receive updates on traffic impacts around Minute Maid Park.
Twitter: @HoustonTX
Facebook: /houstonmayor
Instagram: @Houston