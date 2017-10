Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — Cameron Godfrey is a two-sport star at Klein Collins, playing defensive back on the football team and center fielder in baseball.

With both sports, "C-God" knows he has to track the ball to make big plays. The senior is committed to playing football at Southeastern Louisiana, and he hopes to play baseball there, too. To find out more about this Class Act, watch the video above!