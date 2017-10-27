Flix Fix: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Suburbicon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The Austin Film Festival brings the fall’s most exciting and award-worthy films to Texas. Film critic Dustin Chase picks out the ones worth watching. Plus, what’s good and bad opening this week in theaters. On the menu is The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which might be the Halloween season’s more prolific scary film starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. George Clooney is behind the camera again, directing Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in The Coen Brothers script for Suburbicon and explore the origins of Winnie the Pooh in Goodbye Christopher Robin. All that and more on this week’s Flix Fix, which marks out the segment's third year anniversary.