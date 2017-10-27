× HCCO: Halloween safety tips, how to protect you and your child

HOUSTON— The Harris County Constable’s Office knows how much fun Halloween night can be. To keep communities safe Constable Mark Herman has a list of tips to help your night run smoothly.

“We have scheduled additional patrol deputies for this night. In addition, we will have patrol deputies out specifically targeting known Sex Offenders that live in our communities. Our number one goal is to keep our kids Safe,” Herman said.

Here’s some tips to help keep you and your family safe on Halloween night!