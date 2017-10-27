× HPD: Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident.

According to police, Melissa Padilla was driving along the service road in the 6800 block of Southwest Freeway, when her silver 2004 Nissan Maxima was struck from behind by an SUV. Padilla, who was not wearing a seatbelt lost control of the car, hit a large metal beam and died on impact.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.