PHOTOS: Hunter finds 10,000 marijuana plants, harvest camp in central Texas

HILL COUNTY, Texas— The Hill County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after 10,000 marijuana plants was found growing in an area known for hunting.

A hunter discovered the plants Monday and notified the authorities. A search of the hunting grounds revealed 13 different areas covered with plants and a work camp complete with a kitchen and gathering areas to harvest the marijuana.

Majority of the plants had been harvested but many were left behind.

It took 3 days and 10 law enforcement agencies to clear out all of the plants including; the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, U. S Army Corps of Engineers, Hill County Emergency Management, Hill County Precinct 2 Constable, Precinct 3 Constable and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.

No suspects have been identified at this time.