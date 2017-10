Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ever wonder why every street has a name? Even more curious, ever wonder where those names come from?

NewsFix took the trip northward and met with Lorrie Parise. She’s the woman with the most street credit in The Woodlands Development Company in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Our multi-media journalist Joey Longa even got in on the street naming action.