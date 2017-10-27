Longhorns and Aggies hash out rivalry with basketball game, raise money for Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The long-time Texas rivalry makes a return Wednesday evening with

The Longhorns and Aggies put aside their longtime rivalry Wednesday and battled it out at Rice University's Tudor Fieldhouse to raise funds for Harvey relief.

All proceeds from the exhibition game will go directly to the Rebuild Texas Relief Fund.

Several players on both teams hail from the Houston area and both schools had to receive a waiver from the NCAA to play.

Whether you've got your horns up or your thumbs up, #HoustonStrong is a phrase all Texans can rally behind-- at least for one night.