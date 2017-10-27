MLB and Astros unveil new post Harvey Stafford Boys & Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros unveiled a newly renovated Boys & Girls Club in Stafford Thursday.

Roughly 200 kids were displaced from the Club's facility after Hurricane Harvey.

"We had as much as 18-24 inches in the facility that we're standing in right now. We had to do remediation and throw away contents and supplies," said Kevin Hattery, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.

The improvements included a new paint job, new floors, new gaming consoles and supplies. The additions will help the organization get back to full operating capacity.

"Over the next five years through 2020, we're going to renovate a Boys & Girls Club facility at every major league market. So as it turns out, Houston was scheduled to be a couple years down the road. We just decided to move it up since Houston is in the World Series plus with the recent devastation, we just thought that it was the right time to do this," said Tom Brasuell, VP of community affairs at MLB.