Raising money for Harvey with World Series Astros tattoos

HOUSTON — Houstonians everywhere are proud of their Astros, but over at G-6 Tattoos near East Downtown some are marking this moment with permanent ink.

"I got one in '05 when they went the first time, and it didn't work out, so here here we are in 2017. We're going again," said John Cervantes, has gotten another Astros tattoo on his forearm.

Joe "G-6" Garcia did both tattoos for this customer. He says demand is high.

"We've definitely been seeing an increase in Astros tattoos," Garcia said. "We've been having a lot of fans come in and basically show their support and their love for the Astros. Man, everyone is excited and pumped up."

But that's not the only place in Houston where folks are getting permanent Astros ink. At Awesome Tattoos in the Montrose area, they're using this time of joy to raise money to give back for those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"Everyone feeling good, and spending money, I said lets put that towards something positive," said tattoo artist Jason Friedman.