Shell Oil donates $1.3 Million to help save the bats

HOUSTON - Shell Oil made a giant donation of $1.3 Million dollars to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's 'Bats for the Future fund Tuesday.

The fund is to help fight 'White Nose Syndrome,' a disease which has killed over seven million bats in the U.S. during the past decade.

"My hope for these projects is that we will see some signs of hope. That we know how to slow the spread, to maintain the bats that are out there that are getting the disease and to somehow help them survive," a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's official said.

According to a recently published study by the U.S. Geological Survey bats and humans visiting contaminated caves and mines can inadvertently contribute to the spread of the fungus.

"It has a 90 to 100 percent mortality rate in some caves. So, you'll have caves that used to be home to bats that have no bats anymore," National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Regional Director Amanda Bassow said.

Bats help us in so many ways that we don't even realize. They help farmers by regenerating plant growth through pollination and even pest control.

"When you think of the bats and what they do for our economy and our environment, it's still very critical," Shell's Marti Powers said.

Shell's donation will not only be saving the bats but will also preserve our environment. The next time you fill up at a Shell gas station you may be helping too.