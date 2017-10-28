× Dodgers even series after huge ninth inning

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros had been a perfect 7-0 at Minute Maid Park entering Saturday night’s Game 4 contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a win, the Astros would be a game from winning the World Series. After being no-hit through five innings the, the Astros struck first with a solo shot from George Springer in the sixth inning.

We knew it. You knew it. He knew it. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/T7emkifqjU — Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2017

But the Dodgers would quickly tie it in the top of the seventh inning. They would have a huge ninth inning as they scored 5 times to take a 6-1 lead on the Astros. The inning’s big hit was the 3-run homer hit by Joc Peterson.

Alex Bregman would hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth but it wasn’t enough, as the Dodgers go on to win Game 4 by the final of 6-2.

The series is now tied at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Sunday night with Dallas Keuchel set to pitch for the Astros and Clayton Kershaw will go for the Dodgers.