× HPD: Don’t strike out with fake tickets

HOUSTON — It’s safe to say the World Seris has sent the city of Houston into overdrive and everyone wants a ticket to the big game.

The Houston Police Department said about 30 fans were scammed by fake tickets at Game 3 of the World Series. With two more games scheduled for this weekend at Minute Maid Park, Police urge fans to remain vigilant of fraudulent tickets and to be aware of poor quality unlicensed World Series merchandise.

Among the safety tips to avoid becoming a victim are:

Purchase from the venue or trusted vendors — check the Better Business Bureau database at www.askbbb.org

Consider your source — is it someone you know and trust or an established ticket broker?

Know the refund policy of the vendor or broker

Use payment methods that come with protection

Be wary of advertisements

If you have purchased tickets that prove to be fraudulent, call 713-884-3131 or file a police report online at HoustonPolice.org.