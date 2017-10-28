HPD: Homeowner shoots one of two armed men in north Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Police are searching for one of the two alleged gunmen who exchanged gunfire with a homeowner in north Houston Friday evening, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Jensen Drive and Vance street around 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, two men approached the home with shotguns in hands and began firing at the resident and another man on the porch.

The homeowner grabbed his gun and shot back, striking one of them, police said.

The other assailant left the scene, police said.

The gunman who was shot was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

As of now, the motive for the shooting is unknown pending further investigation.

Police have detained the homeowner for questioning.