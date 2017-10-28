× HSCO: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Hwy 249

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s office is investigating after one person is dead following a hit-and-run accident in north Houston Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Highway 249 near Bammel North Houston road.

Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when he hit by a silver-colored car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene, according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation.