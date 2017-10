× Man involved in fatal car accident on Highway 249

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in northwest Houston Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m when the driver lost control of the car and struck a plastic barrel on Hwy 249, police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle flipped over several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released.