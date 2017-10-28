× Man is killed in a car crash after hitting a sound barrier wall

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he crashed his truck into a barrier wall in south Houston Friday night, Houston Police Department said.

It all happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Sam Houston Tollway Service Road near I-10.

According to HPD, the driver of white Nissan truck was speeding down the service road, when the truck went over a curb and struck a telephone support wire. The truck went up the wire, rotated and struck the sound barrier wall roof first, killing the driver.

Electricity in the area was briefly interrupted, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Medical Examiner’s office.