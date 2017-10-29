× Fatal car accident leaves 1 teen dead, and 3 hospitalized in N. Houston

HOUSTON – Four teenagers are involved in a fatal car accident in north Houston, with one dead and three in critical conditions, according to Harris County Deputies.

Officials said the car crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when four teenagers were speeding down Rothwood Road. The driver lost control of the car, rolled several times, and stopped in a grassy area.

One girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the other teens were transported to a local hospital in serious to stable conditions.

Deputies are investigating if alcohol was a factor in this accident.