‘Fixer Upper’ couple Chip and Joanna Gaines lend a hand to Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON-- Get ready to dust off your hammers and nails, H-town!

Chip and Joanna Gaines from the hit TV series "Fixer Upper" are lending a hand to Hurricane Harvey victims in northeast Houston.

The Fixer Upper couple rolled up their sleeves with volunteers from Exxon Mobile and the non-profit group "Rebuilding Together Houston," getting dirty to help a neighbor in need.

"Seeing how it`s affected this community, it's crazy and that fact that we get to be here today kind of hands feet on the ground getting after it... it's an honor," said Joanna Gaines.

Doris Davis, 81, tells us she was in shock by the damage Harvey left to her home, and without the volunteers, she doesn't know where she'd be.

"Part of the reason we decided to wrap up 'Fixer Upper' is so that we can reclaim our life. There has been opportunities similar to this that we had to turn away and just to be down here in Houston and be able to do our part... we're feeling better and better about our decision everyday," said Chip Gaines.

Now that`s what we call a NEWSFIX-ER UPPER!