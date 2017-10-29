× Family escapes house fire in Katy, officials say

By: Ashley Tillery

KATY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Fire Department saved a family from a one-story home fire in Katy on Saturday night.

Willowfork Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 9 p.m. on Karen Lane near Gaston Road.

The fire started in the family’s attic, while they were home eating dinner. Upon arrival, fire marshals were able to control the fire immediately.

The blaze damaged the attic and the roof, but the family was able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.