HPD: Man is shot during robbery in parking lot of SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A couple was robbed at gun point in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston Saturday night, leaving one victim in serious condition, according to Houston police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Napoleon Square Apartments as the couple parked their blue pickup truck in the parking lot.

According to HPD, the couple was approached by two men at gun point as they demanded their cell phones, money and belongings.

The husband began to fight with the suspects, and the wife took off running for their apartment to call 911.

As the woman was halfway to their apartment, she heard several gun shots, police said. She turned around and found her husband shot several times.

The husband was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The suspects got away with the couple’s cell phones and other items.