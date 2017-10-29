Texans take knee to protest owner’s controversial comment

SEATTLE – Have owner Bob McNair and the Texans cleared the air? Not exactly. Several players took a knee during the national anthem before taking on the Seahawks in Seattle.

The protest comes in the wake of some controversial comments from the Texans owner.

During an owners meeting in New York earlier this month, McNair reportedly said quote, “We can’t have inmates running the prison.”

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/YqkfnbjeSp — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 28, 2017

He’s apologized twice since the report surfaced saying that he was referring to the relationship between the league office and team owners and he also met with players Saturday morning.

Spoke w/ several players for the @HoustonTexans this AM. They are planning a protest for today. Many said they really didn’t want to play. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 29, 2017

Before the game, writer and civil rights activist Sean King tweeted that he’d spoken with several Texans about the protest and many said they really didn’t want to play.

Well, the team pulled together and decided to suit up.

The NFL Players Association has invited McNair, Commissioner Roger Goodell and unsigned quarterback Colin Kaepernick to a Monday meeting in Philadelphia.

For the future of football's sake, we hope he sends in his RSVP!