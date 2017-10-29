× Watson is magical once again in Texans loss

SEATTLE – There can no longer be any questions that the Texans have finally found a quarterback. Rookie Deshaun Watson passed for more than 400 yards and 4 TDs. He now has 19 TD passes in his first seven games. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for 400 plus yards, run for 50 plus yards and have 4 touchdown passes. Watson did throw a career-high three interceptions though with one of them being returned by Earl Thomas 78 yards for Seahawks’ touchdown in the first quarter.

It was another shootout in the far west as Seattle’s QB Russell Wilson was just as deadly on the day.

But in the end the Texans were unable to come out on top as Seattle scores a TD with 21 seconds left in the game to win 41-38.

The Texans next game will be next Sunday when the host the Indianapolis Colts.