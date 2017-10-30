× $5,000 reward for info on driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 8-year-old boy

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash involving an 8-year-old boy in early September.

The victim was hit while crossing the street with his sister in the 200 block of E. Janisch Road at around 6:15 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle was a gray car, possibly a Buick.

The child suffered several injuries and was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.