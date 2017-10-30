× Astros one win away from World Series championship after taking Game 5

HOUSTON – It was an offensive showcase at Minute Maid Park despite having two Cy Young award winners on the mound. Dallas Keuchel did not make it through the fourth inning after giving up three runs in the first inning to the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw would not fare much better though as he gave up a 3-run homer to Yuli Gurriel to tie the game at 4-4. He would give up six earned runs on the night.

The Dodgers would hit a 3-run homer in the top of the seven thing inning to give them a 7-4 lead but Jose Altue would answer in the bottom of the fifth with his 3-run home run. Los Angles would take the lead in the top of seventh inning when they plated a run, but the Astros would answer in the bottom half when George Springer led off with a solo homerun. Altuve would add a RBI double before Carlos Correa would smash a 2-run homer to give the Astros a 11-8 lead.

The Dodgers would trim the lead by scoring a run in the top of the eighth inning but the Astros would answer in the bottom half when Brian McCann led off with a solo homerun to push the lead back up to 12-9.

Top of the ninth, Yasiel Puig belted a two-run homer to make it 12-11. Chris Taylor would then single in a run to tie the game at 12.

Alex Bregman delivered the walk off hit in the 10th inning. Astros win 13-12!!!!

Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday night with pitcher Justin Verlander slated to start for the Astros and Rich Hill for the Dodgers.