Austin man shoots up Halloween party dressed as Santa

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Halloween house party took a terrible turn when a guest dressed as Santa Claus pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The terrifying incident happened early Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. in a quiet neighborhood.

The horrifying deed left four people injured, including the homeowner throwing the party.

"It was a good party," party guest and neighbor Tim Kaupas said. "She always has good parties. There's never anybody aggressive that comes over. Like I said, she was a victim of gun violence. It was very unnecessary."

No one thought the guest dressed as Santa would do something so sinister.

"He's always been very cordial to us," Kaupas shared. "He's always been very stable to us. I don't want to be like that person who says 'I never saw it coming,' but you know, like I said, he never showed any signs to me."

Some guests left early before the shooting happened, but other partiers weren't so lucky.

Two injured victims were critically wounded.

One witness, who didn't want to appear on camera, said he could hear things escalate before shots rang out.

"I heard like a loud belligerent male voice," he recalled. "It sounded like he was kind of angry and talking a little bit of smack."

He says he was afraid of being drawn into the conflict.

"I was hoping that, like, he didn't do anything in my yard, I was maybe thinking that I would have to come out," he said.

Cops say they found the suspect up the block from the crime scene....still dressed as Santa.