HOUSTON— This World Series is proving to be one the best that’s been played in recent history.

The Astros and Dodgers have united for 22 home runs throughout the first five games. The previous record of 21 was set in 2002 by the Anaheim Angels and San Francisco Giants.

Fingers are crossed and prayers are being prayed for the Houston Astros as they try to earn a piece of History.