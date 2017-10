Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Raise your hand if you missed even a wink of sleep Sunday night!

Minute Maid was electrified after "Orange" put the"Dodgerinos" to bed.

But find me one fan who's not feeling the effects of over five hours of late night baseball.

Major League Baseball even wrote an excuse to bosses and educators asking them to give Houstonians a well-deserved off day to ready ourselves for Tuesday night.

But Bruh!!! We can't do this twice in one week! Can we?