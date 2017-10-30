HPD: Argument between man, nephew turns fatal in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after his 23-year-old nephew was found shot multiple times Friday at a home in the northeast Houston area.

Joseph Timothy Filer, 41, is charged with murder after the death of Javonta Hooper.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 7100 block of Heath Street after the suspect and Hooper got into an altercation, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Filer remained at the scene until police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.