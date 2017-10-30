HPD investigating man’s mysterious death outside gas station in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man unexpectedly died following an altercation outside a gas station in southwest Houston over the weekend.

Earnest Lee, 38, was pronounced dead after being found at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.

Investigators said Lee got into a physical fight with three other men after he allegedly assaulted two women, one of whom was taken to the hospital. Shortly after the fight, police said Lee fell to the ground with injuries to his nose.

The other men ran off.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.