HPD: Man caught on camera using stolen credit card at ATM in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators are trying to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card at an ATM in the southwest Houston area.

The card was stolen from a car in the 110600 block of Village Bend Lane during the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

On the same day, at around 4:15 p.m., a man wearing a backpack made three withdrawals using the victims debit card at an ATM located in the 11800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

The fraudulent withdrawals totaled $300.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect during each transaction.

The suspect is believed to be between 17 to 25 years old. He’s 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.

All tipsters remain anonymous.