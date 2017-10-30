HPD officer shoots 24-year-old suspect in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A 24-year-old man was hospitalized over the weekend after being shot by an officer in the southwest Houston area.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call regarding a man pointing a gun at a grocery store in the 8650 South Braeswood on Saturday.

HPD said the suspect ignored several verbal commands to get on the ground. The suspect then reached behind his back and into his waistband, at which time, police said officers saw a gun in his hand.

Officers recovered a gun from the suspect’s possession, police said.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shootings in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.