HPD: Two men killed, one injured after shooting inside Spring Branch area motel

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead and one other injured at a motel Saturday afternoon in the Spring Branch area.

HPD responded to a call for assistance from Houston firefighters at around 3:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of Hempstead Highway.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside one of the rooms. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was take to the hospital.

Moments later, a third man, was found in an adjacent room. The victim, believed to be 60, also suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspects.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.