Hurricane Harvey debris pickup deadline for recycling

HOUSTON -- As the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department continues its second citywide pass for debris collection, they're asking residents to move their debris curbside.

The department says Harvey debris is not recyclable and should not be placed in green cans. The city also says curbside recycling will resume on Monday, November 13.

According to the City of Houston service will be as follows :

“B Week” collection will begin the week of Monday, November 13.

“A Week” collection will begin the week of Monday, November 20.

As curbside recycling collection reboots, customers are encouraged to place only the following items in their green recycling carts: paper, cardboard, clean food cartons, plastic containers #1-5 and #7, aluminum cans and bimetal cans. A detailed list of accepted items can be found on the department’s website. Customers are also reminded that glass is not accepted in the curbside containers, but can be recycled at all city recycling drop-off locations. The recycling link previously mentioned lists those locations and has them mapped.

The city also gave a few other reminders to remember after its recycling hiatus: