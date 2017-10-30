Montrose restaurant offering 10 percent ownership of restaurant if Astros win World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A lot is at stake for the Houston Astros as they battle the LA Dodgers for the World Series title, but one Montrose restaurant is offering partial ownership of their business for an entire year if the Stros walk away with a win.

Oui Banh Mi will give away 10 percent of their profits to one lucky winner for an entire year if the Astros win the World Series. The same bet applies if an Astros player hits for the cycle or a no-hitter is pitched.

Granted, both feats are extremely rare, but the grand prize could equal several thousand dollars for one lucky winner.

"We'll take care of all the heavy lifting. They don't have to get in the kitchen, they don't have to work, hire, fire people. We'll take care of all that for them. All they have to do is sit back and wait for a check to come in the mail," co-owner Tony Livesay said.

All customers have to do is swing by the restaurant, order something off Oui Banh Mi's menu and submit their information for the grand prize drawing.

Astrons fans have been waiting years, even decades for their home team to win it all. Winning this sweepstakes would just be the cherry on top.

"I've been in Houston since 1961 and I've been an Astros fan before they were the Astros, back when they were Colt 45," Robert Vick said.

"I think it's a great thing that the city not only needed, but everybody needed a boost of confidence after Harvey," Karen Lara said.

If neither happens and the Astros win the World Series, the restaurant will offer a consolation prize of free sandwiches for a year.