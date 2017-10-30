× Mugshot released of shirtless prankster who rushed onto field at Minute Maid Park during Astros-Dodgers World Series game

HOUSTON — Stars and stripes were zipping across Minute Maid Park Sunday, but not in the patriotic way we are used to seeing during our sports games.

A Youtube prankster, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 25, rushed out onto the field while most of the sports-loving country was watching Game 5 of the Astros-Dodgers World Series. Shirtless with “Villains Never Die” scrawled across his chest, and wearing American flag biker shorts, Zdorovetskiy caused quite a stir.

Lol YouTube Vitaly was the one streaking the #WorldSeries he has successfully done the world cup and NBA finals pic.twitter.com/3MeB4Doz1Y — Jeff Lange (@digijeff) October 30, 2017

Officials raced after him, eventually pinning him down, and hauling him off to jail, where he undoubtedly did not get the chance to finish watching the Astros take home the victory, 13-12, after 10 innings.

Zdorovetskiy was charged with criminal trespassing and his bond was set at $500.

No stranger to hi-jinks, the prankster has pulled off similar stunts for his millions of fans on Youtube. He also invaded the 2016 NBA finals.