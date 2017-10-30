The Houston History Bus takes elementary students on a tour of historic Heights district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Students of Harvard Elementary school got a chance to journey back in time Monday to experience the Houston Heights district in the 20th century.

The Fourth grade students got to tour the historic neighborhood with Mister McKinney's Historic Houston and the Houston History Bus to learn what life was like in 1898, when their school was built.

The quaint neighborhood was founded by millionaire Oscar Martin Carter and served as its own city until it was annexed by Houston in 1918. Carter spared no expense making his new city, which sits 23 feet above downtown Houston.

As a special surprise, Houston Heights Association President, Bill Baldwin took the students on a special tour inside the historic 1914 Houston Heights Fire Station and City Hall.

To learn more about local history visit @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston and the @HoustonHistoryBus on Facebook.