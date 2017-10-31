× Astros free watch party at Minute Maid sold out — but here are other places you can watch!

HOUSTON — Halloween may be one of the biggest nights in Houston sports as fans prepare to watch the Astros take on the Los Angeles Dogers for Game 6 of the World Series.

Minute Maid Park has more than 40,000 vouches for its Astros viewing party and is completely sold out, according to Astros officials.

While some of us are fortunate enough to witness history in-person at Dodgers Stadium, the rest of us will be in Houston watching through screens of all sizes.

Here are a few other viewing parties where you can tune in with your fellow Houstonians:

Ultimate Astros World Series Viewing Block Party

Location: Lucky’s Pub at 801 Saint Emanuel St, Houston, Texas 77003

World Series Game 6 Viewing Party Astros vs Dodgers

Location: Guava Lamp at 570 Waugh Dr, Houston, Texas 77019

Astros World Series 3-Floor Viewing Party at El Big Bad

Location: El Big Bad at 419 Travis St, Houston, Texas 77002

Astros Watch Party at Three Sheets Bar & Grill

Location: Three Sheets Bar & Grill at 1900 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, Texas 77077

ASTROS GAME 6 at Pizza Lounge

Location: Pizza Lounge at 10555 Pearland Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77089