‘Cruelty like this should be concerning’: Dog found in dumpster starts long recovery

RAYTOWN, Mo. – A Missouri animal rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges after a dog was found left to die in a dumpster.

Staff said the dog is in such bad condition they don’t know what breed it is.

“It’s been proven that there’s a link between cruelty to animals and cruelty to human beings so even if you are not an animal lover, cruelty like this should be concerning,” Erin Morse, President of Midwest Animal ResQ told WDAF.

The Facebook page for the city of Raytown said the dog was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center.

Staff with the animal hospital said the dog is recovering but is not out of the woods yet. They said she has a whole list of health concerns, open wounds on her body, mange, secondary skin infections and blood loss.

“To get her into the condition she is in now, it took months,” said Morse.

Staff said they believe she is around 1 year old. They said they named her Iris because they hope she blossoms into a beautiful dog once she gets the love she needs.

Dozens of people have already donated to help pay for medical care for Iris, but she still has a long road ahead of her.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW: